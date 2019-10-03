|
William James "Billy" King
North Augusta , SC—Mr. William James "Billy" King, 56, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Born in and lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of Gay Rosier Still and the late William Herman King. Prior to his health declining, he was in the construction industry. Billy as a fun loving person, attended the Full Gospel Redemption Center and was a former member if the Valley Rebels Motorcycle Club. He proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Navy.
In addition to his parents, family members include siblings, Virginia Eubanks, Warrenville, SC, Audra Hobbs and her husband, Paul, Augusta, GA and Dan Johnson, North Augusta, SC; step-daughters, Leeann Eubanks and Ashley Keel and four grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 3 o'clock in Langley Cemetery, Langley, SC. Pastor Chris Williams will officiate. Family and friends will assemble at the graveside on Sunday. No visitation will be held at the funeral home.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/04/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019