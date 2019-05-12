|
|
William Joel "Billy Joe" Barkley, 80, of Bath, SC, went home on May 3, 2019. Billy was born to Ernest and Laura Barkley on October 3, 1938, in the Johnstown Community of Bath, SC. He was an only child and graduated from LBC High School in 1956. He was married twice. He leaves a legacy of four children, Mark Barkley and his wife Kathy, Chris Barkley, Britt Barkley and his wife Suzanne and Maria Barkley Bates and her husband Jamie. He also leaves to cherish his memory six grandchildren, Lisha, Stephanie, Melissa, Brandon, Megan and Haley Jay and ten great-grandchildren, Hope, Grace, Paul, Joy, Kayleigh, Dakota, Cassedy, Topher, Luke and Crimsyn. Billy Barkley will always be remembered as a fixture of the theater and music industry in the local area. He played with several bands in the late 50s and early 60s, most notably as the Drummer on the Mary & Fargo Show on local television. He was a Projectionist by trade and member of the Local Union #518. He worked nearly every drive-in and theater in the two state area for more than 50 years. His longest tenure was at Augusta's historic Imperial Theater. In retirement, he still worked part-time as a Stagehand supporting Broadway shows, concerts and sporting events for many years. He was recently honored with an 80th Birthday Celebration at the Imperial. The visitation is scheduled for Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4 until 7 pm, at The Imperial Theatre. The funeral service will be held at Hatcher Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Bath, SC. Memorials may be made to The Lydia Project at www.thelydiaproject.org
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Billy and leave a message of condolence for the family
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2019