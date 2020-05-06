|
William Joseph Empoliti, Jr.
Warrenville, SC—Bill Empoliti born December 28, 1942 in Connecticut went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital. He is survived by his daughter, Hollie (Wayne) Tutrani from Lakeland, Fl, his sister-in-law Alice Empoliti, several nieces and nephews and many friends. A private memorial will be held at Langley Cemetery on Saturday May 9th at 2:00. The service will be conducted by his pastor Lance Skipper of Gloverville Church of God of Prophecy 129 Cutt St. Warrenville, SC 29851 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his church for children's camp in his memory.
