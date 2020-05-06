Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Empoliti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph Empoliti Jr.


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Joseph Empoliti Jr. Obituary
William Joseph Empoliti, Jr.
Warrenville, SC—Bill Empoliti born December 28, 1942 in Connecticut went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital. He is survived by his daughter, Hollie (Wayne) Tutrani from Lakeland, Fl, his sister-in-law Alice Empoliti, several nieces and nephews and many friends. A private memorial will be held at Langley Cemetery on Saturday May 9th at 2:00. The service will be conducted by his pastor Lance Skipper of Gloverville Church of God of Prophecy 129 Cutt St. Warrenville, SC 29851 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his church for children's camp in his memory.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/7/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -