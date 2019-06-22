|
William Kelly Arouh passed away at his home at the age of 58 on June 15, 2019. He was born in Augusta, GA. He moved with his parents to New Jersey at the age of nine; at the age of eleven, they moved to Anderson, IN to make their permanent home. Rocky graduated from Anderson High School.
Rocky was presently working at Keihin in Greefield, IN.
Rocky is survived by his beloved daughter, Ashley Elaine Arouh; parents, Irving and Margaret (Kelly) Arouh; aunts, Lynn Rucker and Kathryn Harper; cousins, Ben Rucker, Skip Harper, Chris Harper, Mark Harper along with several nieces and nephews.
Rocky enjoyed artistic abilities and loved his two pitbull dogs, Bunny and Beavis.
Rocky had many close friends, each of them held a special place in his heart. One especially, rescued him from a burning house years ago. So many friends and loved ones, we want to thank each one for their love.
There will be no services.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 22, 2019