Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 793-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for William Knapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Knapp


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Knapp Obituary
Mr. William "Bill" N. Knapp entered into rest on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Bill was born in Los Angeles, CA, and raised in Washington State. He served 24 years in the Army. He served in Germany, the Korean Conflict, and many tours in Vietnam. Bill was a member of Richmond Lodge #412 F&AM, American Legion Post #205.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, and daughter, Deborah.

No Memorial service will be held, at his request. Donations may be made in his honor to the , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Arrangements are being handled by Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 2524 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.

logo


logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 28 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now