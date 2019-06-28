|
|
Mr. William "Bill" N. Knapp entered into rest on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Bill was born in Los Angeles, CA, and raised in Washington State. He served 24 years in the Army. He served in Germany, the Korean Conflict, and many tours in Vietnam. Bill was a member of Richmond Lodge #412 F&AM, American Legion Post #205.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, and daughter, Deborah.
No Memorial service will be held, at his request. Donations may be made in his honor to the , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Arrangements are being handled by Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 2524 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 28 to June 29, 2019