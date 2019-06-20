Home

William Lee Harrison Obituary
Mr. William (Bill) Lee Harrison, 83, husband of Wanlee Chaneaseame (deceased) and Buakaew (Som) Sanford of 4234 Deans Bridge Road, Hephzibah, GA entered into rest on Monday, June 17, 2019.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10am at Poteet Funeral Home, 3465 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, GA 30906 with Chris Brown officiating. Interment will follow Hephzibah Cemetery, 4420 Cemetery Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815.

Bill, a native of Maryland, had a distinguished career in the United States Army, from which he retired honorably after 25 years of service. He is survived by his second wife and three daughters; Patricia (Willie) Harris, Terrie (Kyle) Williams, and Barbara (Robert) Mason along with 11 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 5pm to 7pm Friday, June 21, at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 20, 2019
