William Lee Hooton
Martinez, Georgia—William Lee Hooton, 66, one of God's elect, entered into rest on September 4, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center.
Mr. Hooton was born and grew up in Augusta, Ga. During his lifetime, he has lived in 8 states and 2 foreign countries and has traveled and visited 43 states and 8 foreign countries. He served in the United States Air Force as a Voice Processing Specialist and Linguist. Mr. Hooton received his BA in Forest Resource Management and worked as Procurement Forester in Georgia. He also worked for the Columbia County Board of Education as a school maintenance technician.
He has literally flown around the world and at the age of 52, climbed Mt. Rainer. Swam, snorkeled and scuba dived in 2 oceans, 3 seas and on opposite sides of the world. He fished in almost everywhere he lived and a lot of places where he visited. He had obtained his Pilot's License, Scuba Certification and Mountaineering Certificate.
Of all his life's endeavors, the greatest accomplishment was his Spiritual walk with Jesus. He served his Lord and Savior in many capacities, including, Usher, Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, Lay Speaker, helped to establish and maintain transitional homes for battered women, denominational representative to rural churches in British Columbia, facilitated and hosted pastoral retreats, helped organize and facilitate community evangelical events, Church Strengthener with the Canadian National Baptist Convention, Missionary with NAMB in Canada, developed and led Spiritual Gifts Seminars and numerous other deeds and works too extended to list.
Left to cherish his memory are, his mother, Barbara C. Lee; one son, Jason Hooton (Jennifer); one daughter, Mandy Cushman (Scott); and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, William Albert Hooton.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church, 4594 Columbia Road, Martinez, Ga. with the Reverend Jeff Kertscher officiating with Military Honors.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Memory of Mr. William L. Hooton, PO Box 1000, Harlem, Georgia. 30814.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/06/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019