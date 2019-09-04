|
William "Billy" Marion Rogers, Jr.
Hephzibah, GA—William "Billy" Marion Rogers, Jr, 67, husband of 43 years to Gloria Harkins Rogers, entered into rest Monday, September 2, 2019, at Doctors Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Albert "Bucky" Halford officiating. Interment will follow at Mt Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery, 3965 Deans Bridge Rd, Hephzibah.
Mr. Rogers, son of the late William Marion Rogers, Sr, and Marian "Elizabeth" Whitehead Rogers, graduated from Hephzibah High School as Salutatorian, captain of the football team and a member of the basketball team. He graduated from University of Georgia Magna Cum Laude, and began his civil service career with the Department of the Army as a clerk in the Food Service Department of Eisenhower Army Medical Center. After completing training for a Contract Specialist intern he worked his way up the ranks of the Contracting profession. In 1991 he was promoted to Chief of Contracting Division/Deputy Director and held the position until his retirement in 2009. Throughout his career, Billy received numerous awards and accolades for his exemplary service, including serving as a mentor to rising contract specialists in the office and providing an invaluable source of guidance and information. Although he was a career-driven man, he was a big believer in the importance of family and he loved his Lord, his wife, and his children fiercely. He doted, bragged on and spoiled each of his five grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman and sports fan, and loved watching his Braves, Falcons, Bull"dawgs", and NASCAR.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Dwayne Rogers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Nikki Rogers Taylor (Jeremy), of Hephzibah, and William "Trey", Marion Rogers, III (Libby), also of Hephzibah; his grandchildren, Emma Rhae Taylor, Ethan Taylor, Kinsley Rogers, Landon Taylor, and Karsyn Rogers; his sister, Susan Rogers Peebles (Harry), of Hephzibah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy James, Mike Thomas, Dan Talend, Ricky Wise, Jason Evans, Jason Whitledge, James Alex Rogers, and Mike Thomas, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alan Raborn, Steve Raborn, James Raborn, MC Raborn, and Patrick Schofield, Sr.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Childrens Hospital of Georgia in honor of his granddaughter, Emma Rhae Taylor, 1120 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30912, or online at https://www.augusta.edu/giving/childrens.php
The family will receive friends Friday, September 6, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
