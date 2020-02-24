|
|
William "Bill" McCullough, Jr.
Augusta, GA—William "Bill" Masten McCullough Jr., 77, of Augusta, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home in Waynesboro. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Waynesboro. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Augusta.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to the late William M. McCullough Sr., and Jane Campbell Wilcox, Bill did not find a place to call home until he met his wife of 36 years, Connie Benson McCullough. Connie passed away March 9, 2007, and that is truly the day Bill's heart stopped.
Bill retired from the U.S. Army in 1980 as a first sergeant in the military police, after 20 years of service. He began his second career, as a locksmith, at the Medical College of Georgia, and retired again in 2000. However, Bill never stopped working. Shortly after moving to Augusta in 1980, he started his own mobile locksmith business, which he continued through 2019.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Janeva and Ron Neely of Brooklet, and Carrie and Travis Jenkins of Waynesboro; a sister, Jane Buch of Boise, Idaho; a brother-in-law, Jerry Benson of Charlotte; and beloved pets and grand pets.
Pallbearers will include Troy Palmer, Ricky Quarles and Martin Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heaping Hands at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 515 S. Liberty St., Waynesboro, GA 30830 or Wimberly House, 521 S. Liberty St., Waynesboro, GA 30830.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531)
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020