1/
William Mitchell Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. William Mitchell Carter
Graniteville, SC—Mr. William Mitchell Carter, 72, beloved husband to Mrs. Carolyn Gunter Carter, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 18, 2020.
Along with his wife, he is survived by a son, Aaron Carter (Angie); a step-son, Skip Morris (Connie); two stepdaughters, Tammy Hamlet, and Diana Silas (Brian) eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
He proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Navy as a Navy Seabee. He retired from I.B.E.W. with fifty years of service.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 o'clock at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 160 Merovan Drive, North Augusta, SC 29860 with Father Rose Guthrie and Father Rob Hartley officiating. The family will greet friends from 10 o'clock until service time at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Church of the Holy Trinity.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/10/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Graniteville, SC 29829
803-593-8778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved