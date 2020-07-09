Mr. William Mitchell Carter
Graniteville, SC—Mr. William Mitchell Carter, 72, beloved husband to Mrs. Carolyn Gunter Carter, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 18, 2020.
Along with his wife, he is survived by a son, Aaron Carter (Angie); a step-son, Skip Morris (Connie); two stepdaughters, Tammy Hamlet, and Diana Silas (Brian) eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
He proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Navy as a Navy Seabee. He retired from I.B.E.W. with fifty years of service.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 o'clock at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 160 Merovan Drive, North Augusta, SC 29860 with Father Rose Guthrie and Father Rob Hartley officiating. The family will greet friends from 10 o'clock until service time at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Church of the Holy Trinity.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/10/2020