William Norris "Bill" Wheeler III


1950 - 2020
William Norris "Bill" Wheeler III Obituary
William "Bill" Norris Wheeler III
Martinez , GA—William (Bill) Norris Wheeler, III of Augusta, Georgia passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 69. After a long battle with cancer, Bill died peacefully at home with his beloved wife and their children by his side.
Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Trilla; children Jason (Erika) Herold of Evans, GA, Julie (Kendrick) Hennessy of Cumming, GA, Meredith Wheeler of Augusta, GA, and Nicole (Austin) Lynn of Cumming, GA; and grandchildren Ruby, Taylor, Layla, Chase, Kooper, Kennedy, Emerson, and Harper.
He was born to parents William Norris Wheeler, II, and Florence Wheeler on November 11, 1950 in Lewisburg, Tennessee. Bill graduated from Tennessee Tech University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and went on to have a successful career in Construction Management.
Bill was known as a hard-worker and would never hesitate to step in when needed. He was often behind the scenes making things happen. When not working on his honey-do list you could find him fishing, camping, spending time with his family, or reading his bible. He was a long time member of Martinez United Methodist Church and enjoyed serving his Lord and Savior.
A private graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Martinez United Methodist Church. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/27/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 27, 2020
