Dr. William O. White, M.D.
Clarks Hill, SC—On Sunday, May 3rd, 2020, William O. White, MD (Billy) passed away at Clarks Hill, S.C. at the age of 73.
Billy was preceded in death by his wife Maxine and survived by his son WilliamO, his wife Kelly and three grandchildren: Josey, Will and Luke. He has two brothers Phillip, his wife Maria and Martin.
Billy was the first baby born in 1947 in Augusta, the New Year's first! Later, he attended Forest Hills Grammar School where he began his football experience. Later he attended Langford Junior High and finally Richmond Academy.
While at Richmond, he played linebacker and in his senior year was elected a co-captain. He won a four year football scholarship to Georgia Tech.
In his third year at Tech he decided he needed to focus on becoming a doctor, so he transferred to the University of Georgia. He married and later had a son WilliamO. In 1969 he entered medical school and graduated four years later.
He served in the US Army and was stationed in West Germany for 2 years. After completing his residency in Ophthalmology he joined the practice of Dr. Arnold in Chattanooga, TN.
In 1988 he divorced is first wife and married Maxine Sparger. Soon thereafter he moved to Augusta and joined the Ophthalmology firm "The Eye Guys." He retired in 2014.
Billy had a great passion for the outdoors. He would spend countless hours riding around the farm on his tractor, chopping down trees and moving heavy rocks. He was where he wanted to be. He felt good about his life.
We will all miss him.
His family will have a private funeral on his farm in Modoc, SC.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2020