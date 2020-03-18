Home

POWERED BY

Services
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for William Stamper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William P. "Bill" Stamper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William P. "Bill" Stamper Obituary
William "Bill" P. Stamper
Beech Island, SC—Mr. William "Bill" P. Stamper, 81, entered into rest March 18, 2020. In consideration of the extraordinary circumstances associated with the Coronavirus, the family will hold private services on Friday. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
For a complete obituary and registry please visit www.PoseyCares.com
Memorials may be made to a .
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -