William "Bill" P. Stamper
Beech Island, SC—Mr. William "Bill" P. Stamper, 81, entered into rest March 18, 2020. In consideration of the extraordinary circumstances associated with the Coronavirus, the family will hold private services on Friday. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
