William Paul Masterson II


William Paul Masterson, II, 69, husband of Terri Masterson, entered into rest on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his residence.

To those who would like to pay their respects, the family will receive family and friends at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home on Martintown Road in North Augusta, SC, from 12-1pm with a graveside service to follow at 1:30pm at Westover Memorial Park on Wheeler Road in Augusta, GA.

Visit his memorial page at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com for his full obituary and to leave condolences.

Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019
