William Paul Roach


1937 - 2020
William Paul Roach Obituary
William Paul Roach
Augusta, GA—William Paul Roach, 82, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Woody and Lily Roach; and his brother, Donald Lester Roach. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Roach; son, Michael Roach (Selina); son, Thomas Roach (Tanya); grandchildren, Amanda Donovan (Patrick), Brandon Roach, Caitlin Roach, and Audrey Roach; great-grandson, Brantley Donovan; and many extended family and friends.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/01/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2020
