|
|
William Paul Roach
Augusta, GA—William Paul Roach, 82, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Woody and Lily Roach; and his brother, Donald Lester Roach. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Roach; son, Michael Roach (Selina); son, Thomas Roach (Tanya); grandchildren, Amanda Donovan (Patrick), Brandon Roach, Caitlin Roach, and Audrey Roach; great-grandson, Brantley Donovan; and many extended family and friends.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/01/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2020