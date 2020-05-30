William Perry, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, May 29, 2020, Mr. William S. Perry, Jr., 93, loving husband of Susan Perry.
Mr. Perry served 4 years in the Navy and was assigned to the night torpedo squadron as radioman, radio operator, and tail gunner in TBM Aircraft, assigned to Carrier Air Service Unit 22 during WWII and received the Asiatic-Pacific Area Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, and the American Campaign Medal. He resided in Japan for 19 years, then Hawaii and Arizona. He moved to Georgia to be closer to his daughter and retired after 30 years as a Government employee.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughter: Shirley Lescantz; granddaughter: Brittany Lescantz; grandson: Nathan Lescantz; and great granddaughter: Ansleigh Lescantz.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.