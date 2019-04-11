Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
William Poole Obituary
Mr. William Poole entered into rest on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Kevin Griffin officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Survivors are his children, Eric (Cheryl) Poole, Gary (Patricia) Wallace, Daryl (Rochelle) Poole, Erica (Baron) Poole, Kesha (Johnny) Poole, Tyson (Tiffani) Poole; fourteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren; siblings, Andrew Poole and Martiel Williamson; and other relatives. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service.

Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019
