Crowe Fields Funeral Home, Inc. - Millen
364 E Winthrope Ave
Millen, GA 30442
(478) 982-5222
Graveside service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Millen Cemetery
Visitation
Following Services
Millen Cemetery
William Prince "Billy" Brag Jr.


1959 - 2019
William Prince "Billy" Brag Jr. Obituary
Mr. William Prince "Billy" Bragg, Jr., age 59, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Screven County, member of Millen Baptist Church, Class of 1977 Buckhead Academy Valedictorian, received his Master's Degree of Business Administration from Georgia Southern University while working his way through college at Dairy Queen of Millen.

He began his career as supervisor of accounts for Planters EMC before going on to co-own several businesses, including Keith Lee Chevrolet, a chain of Huddle House restaurants including Millen. He retired as owner-manager of Shane's Rib Shack in Evans and was currently Business Manager for La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries in Pooler.

Visitation will be immediately after the Graveside Service at 2:00 pm at Millen Cemetery with Rev. Edwin Taylor and Dr. Maurice Crowder officiating.

Survivors include his sister, Cecelia Howell (Ben Jr.) of Thomson; his brother, John Kenneth Bragg (Denise) of Millen; 2 nieces and 2 nephews, Ben O'Neal Howell III, Lauren Victoria, Amanda Elizabeth Grace, and John Weston Bragg; and a great niece Lillian Bailey Stanley.

Memorials may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P O Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459 or Edmund Burke Academy, P O Box 787, Waynesboro, GA 30830.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 28, 2019
