William R. Shave
Lincolnton, Georgia—William R. Shave III entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 3, 2020. Bill was a loving man who enjoyed the outdoors. Fishing, hunting and gardening were his favorite pastimes. Bill served his country for 6 years in the United States Navy.
Left to cherish his memories is his wife, Linda Shave; sons, Lonnie (Patsy) Pope and Jeff (Tonya) Pope; daughters, Vickie (Larry) Sax, Ginger Franke and Beth Owens; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 1 pm Monday, April 6, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park. Please visit www.elliottsonsmartinez.com to sign our online registry for the family of Bill Shave.
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/6/2020
