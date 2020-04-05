Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Westover Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for William Shave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. Shave


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. Shave Obituary
William R. Shave
Lincolnton, Georgia—William R. Shave III entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 3, 2020. Bill was a loving man who enjoyed the outdoors. Fishing, hunting and gardening were his favorite pastimes. Bill served his country for 6 years in the United States Navy.
Left to cherish his memories is his wife, Linda Shave; sons, Lonnie (Patsy) Pope and Jeff (Tonya) Pope; daughters, Vickie (Larry) Sax, Ginger Franke and Beth Owens; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 1 pm Monday, April 6, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park. Please visit www.elliottsonsmartinez.com to sign our online registry for the family of Bill Shave.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/6/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -