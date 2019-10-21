Home

William Richard Goodwin Obituary
William Richard Goodwin
Hephzibah, GA—William Richard Goodwin, 69, entered into rest Saturday, October 19, 2019, at University Hospital.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 2:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Tim Hoover officiating.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at the graveside.
Mr. Goodwin, son of the late Frances Newman Goodwin and Howard Goodwin, Jr "Mom and Bubber", was a veteran of the United States Navy and the co-owner of Goodwin General Contractors. He was a native of Augusta and a 1969 graduate of Butler High School.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Brenda Goodwin, his brother, Howard Goodwin "Hank", III, and by his nephew, Nicholas Goodwin.
He is survived by his children, Amanda Palacios (Douglas) and Brandon Goodwin; his stepson, Jason Bogdan; his grandchildren, Logan and Abagail; his siblings, Vince Goodwin (Cindy), Charles Goodwin (Risè), Karen Perry (Mike) and Gerald Goodwin; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. The family will also visit with friends after the service at his residence.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/22/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019
