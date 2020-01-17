|
William "Billy" Richard Wilmarth
Martinez, Georgia—William "Billy" Richard Wilmarth, 61, entered into eternal rest January 14, 2020., loving and devoted husband of Robin Fanning Wilmarth.
Bill born in Colorado, moved to Georgia in 1988. He was a Clemson Graduate, and went on to pursue his PHD from the University of TN, he worked as Scientist at Savannah River Site in Aiken, SC.
Additional survivors include his sisters, Cindy Hilton; Phyllis Sullivan. His Mother In-Law, Doris M. Fanning, of Charleston, SC; step mother, Mary Wilmarth. Nephews, William Harrell; Scott Hilton; Chris Fanning; nieces, Lacey Fanning. Brother In-Laws, William S. Fanning; Edward Al Fanning; Clark Fanning; Larry Hilton; Ken Harrell. Preceded him in death are his parents, Richard "Dick" Wilmarth his mother, Marjorie Jessen Wilmarth and sister, Kathy Harrell.
