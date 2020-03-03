|
William Robert Berndt, Jr.
Appling, GA—We are saddened to announce, after a long battle with illnesses, the passing of William "Billy" Berndt on Saturday, February 29th, 2020.
Billy was born on August 29th, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois. He served as an Aviation Ordinance Technician in the United States Marine Corps and retired as a Detective with the Los Angeles Police Department.
Billy recently moved from California to Georgia where he enjoyed fishing in his pond, fishing trips to Edisto, watching deer from his patio, riding his tractor, playing his piano and ukuleles, spoiling his dog, Bailey, and game nights with his family. He attended Journey Community Church in Evans, Georgia.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jane Berndt, and sister, Judy Berndt. He is survived by his beloved wife, Wendi, who he adored, sister Nancy Hillner (Ed), daughters Danielle Jolivette Crawford (Michael), Michelle Jolivette Berman (Bill), son Joel Hendrix (Mary), grandchildren, brothers-in law and sisters-in law, nieces and nephews.
We will miss his kindness, thoughtfulness, gentleness, and his wit that kept us laughing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forces United at 701 Greene Street, Augusta Georgia 30901 or online at forcesunited.org.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020