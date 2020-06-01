William Robert Field
1946 - 2020
William Robert Field
Dearing, Georgia—William R. Field (Bill) was called home on May 30, surrounded by those who loved him.
William Robert "Butch" Field was born on September 17, 1946. He was the son of William K. and Vivian M. Field. He leaves behind a wife, Karen, four daughters: Michelle Maslan (Andrew), Lisa Lewis (Michael), Katrina Shropshire, Tiffany Eargle (Joshua); two brothers, John and Terry Harding; 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Bill served in the U.S, Army for 24 years, beginning with a tour in Vietnam and ending here at Fort Gordon. After his military retirement, Bill worked for General Dynamics, retiring a second time and becoming a "house husband," a job that allowed him to enjoy life to the fullest.
Bill was proud of his small town upbringing, of having served in the military, of what he had accomplished living in a country full of opportunity and of his family, those he loved with all his heart.
A visitation for Bill will be held at Starling Funeral Home, 435 W. Milledgeville Road, Harlem, on Wednesday, June 3rd from 6-8 pm. All are invited to attend. Bill will then return to his hometown, Springboro, PA, where services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Bill to The Hospice Foundation of America.
STARLING FUNERAL HOME 706-556-6524
The Augusta Chronicle - June 2, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
