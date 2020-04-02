|
William Robert Moody
Aiken, GA—WILLIAM ROBERT "BOB" MOODY, 82, beloved husband of Kay Deese Moody, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his residence.
A native of Augusta, GA, Bob was a son of the late Albert F. and Louise Mills Moody. He was a veteran of the United States Army and graduated from Georgia State University. Bob lived in Aiken since 1988 and was a commercial realtor. He formerly owned First Realty of Aiken. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Green Boundary Club, Houndslake Country Club and the Downtown Coffee Club. He was a former member of the Aiken Sertoma Club.
Bob was an avid golfer and played on the golf team at Presbyterian College before transferring to Georgia State. Though not his alma mater, nobody loved the Georgia Bulldogs more than Bob. His happiest Saturdays were spent 'tween the hedges' in Athens. Bob was a proud grandfather, trusted friend, loyal family member and a man who loved a good joke. He leaves behind a legacy of laughter and love.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Kay, include two daughters, Susan Gritton, Murfreesboro, TN, Mary Kennedy (Jeff) of Aiken; step-sons, Fulton T. Ray of Aiken, Dr. James A. Ray (Ruby) of Augusta, GA; sister, Judy Monsalvatge (Alfred) of Cave Creek, AZ; brothers Bert Moody (Mary) of Evans, GA, Tom Moody (Sara) of Augusta, GA; grandchildren, Claire and Katelyn Turner of Aiken, Patrick and Grayson Gritton of Murfreesboro, TN; step-granddaughter, Fran Kennedy of Hephzibah, GA; special cousin Charles Moody (Barbara) of Martinez, GA.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Marilyn Reed for her many years of unwavering loyalty to the family and to Trinity Hospice and Daybreak Care for the comfort and care provided to Bob in his last days.
A private graveside service will be held Monday morning, April 6th at 11 o'clock in Historic Bethany Cemetery with The Rev. Dr. W. Timothy McClendon officiating. We ask that those who would like to show support to the family to do so by lining the drive of the cemetery and remaining in your car during the service.
A Service to Celebrate Bob's Life will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church at a later date when we can safely gather again in public.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the University of Georgia Veterinary School as a tribute to a man who loved all animals. (vet.uga.edu/giving)
