William Robert Sanders, 78, husband of Miriam Sanders, entered into rest Thursday, July 4, 2019.
William was born in Columbus, Georgia, he grew up Phenix City, Alabama, and enlisted in the US Army in 1960 and was transferred to Ft. Gordon, serving three years and later becoming a chemical operator before retiring, and a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Additional survivors include his son Wayne Robert Sanders and wife Ashlee; daughter Wendy Renee Sanders Cato and husband Andrew; brother Kenneth Carden and wife Betty; sister Frances Sarver. Seven Grandchildren Taylor, Trey, Katelyn, Karlee, Kaiden, Morgan and Paul. Nine Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson Drew Cato.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Trinity Baptist Church with Reverend Matthew Moore officiating. Burial to follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens, Grovetown. The family will receive friends at the church 1 hour prior to service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stroke Foundation USA or to Trinity Baptist Church.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 10, 2019