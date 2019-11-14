Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
William Royal
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
William Royal Obituary
William Royal
Augusta, GA—William Royal entered into rest on November 11, 2019. William retired from SRP after 30 years of continuous service. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at B. A Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Leila H. Johnson officiating. William leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Mrs. Mattie B. Royal; three children, Tracy (James) Tate, Frederick B. (Keisha) Tyler, Rev. Dr. Bernard (Gloria) Johnson; four sisters, Joann (Rev. Delbert) Nero, Alzenia Williams, Patricia Jennings, Mattie (John Henry) Johnson; one brother, Henry (Sharon) Royal; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/15/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019
