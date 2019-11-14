|
|
William Royal
Augusta, GA—William Royal entered into rest on November 11, 2019. William retired from SRP after 30 years of continuous service. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at B. A Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Leila H. Johnson officiating. William leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Mrs. Mattie B. Royal; three children, Tracy (James) Tate, Frederick B. (Keisha) Tyler, Rev. Dr. Bernard (Gloria) Johnson; four sisters, Joann (Rev. Delbert) Nero, Alzenia Williams, Patricia Jennings, Mattie (John Henry) Johnson; one brother, Henry (Sharon) Royal; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/15/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019