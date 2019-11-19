|
William "Bill" Shiver, Sr.
Waynesboro, GA—Funeral Services for Mr. William H. "Bill" Shiver, Sr., 90, who entered into rest November 19, 2019, will be conducted Friday morning at 10 o'clock from St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church. Rev. Nancee Cekuta officiating.
Mr. Shiver was a native of Gordon, Alabama, a former resident of North Augusta, SC, having made Waynesboro, GA his home for the past thirteen years. He was a member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church and retired from the Savannah River Site after forty years of service. He enjoyed playing golf and took pride that he attended the Masters Golf Tournament for fifty consecutive years. Mr. Shiver played the guitar and the fiddle and was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide Football Fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bug and Sibe Shiver; two sisters, Mary Keel and Martha Kirksey; three brothers, Cleve Shiver, Clarence Shiver and Miles Shiver.
Survivors include his wife of thirteen years, Jacqueline F. Shiver; his children, Julie (Scott) Edwards, Appling, GA, Billy (Lynne) Shiver, North Augusta, SC and Lori Horne, Charleston, SC; a stepson, Mark (Melissa) Hayden, Keysville, GA; a stepdaughter, Karen (Dean) Ellison, Waynesboro, GA; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bruker Parker, Hank Edwards, Hayden Parker, Bryson Parker, Matthew Hayden, Phillip Hayden, Dequan Heard and Ronnie Owens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 7 until 9 pm.
Memorials may be made to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 471 West Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019