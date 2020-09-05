William Terry McGee, Sr.
Langley , SC—Sgt. William Terry McGee, Sr., 62, of Langley, SC, husband of Linda Lively McGee, entered into rest on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of the late Carl Leon, Sr. and Shirley Sims McGee. Sgt. McGee proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Army for twenty-one years. He also retired from the Gregg Division of the Graniteville Company. He attended Flowing Wells Worship Center. Terry enjoyed camping and fishing. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, parents and grandchildren, family members include his children, Christy Ann Springer and her husband, Jeremiah, Aiken, SC and the late William Terry McGee, Jr., step-children, Thomas Wayne Porter, Savannah, GA and Ronald Eugene Woodruff, Aiken, SC and siblings, Sheryl Gregory and her husband, Charles, Graniteville, SC, Carl Leon "Bubba" McGee, Jr. and his wife, Louise, Gloverville, SC and Russell E. McGee, Graniteville, SC.
The family will greet friends on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, beginning at 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Tony Rhodes will officiate.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America. (www.cancercenter.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/06/2020