William Thad Johnson
Martinez, GA—William Thad Johnson, beautiful beloved husband of 22 years of Meia Lane Joiner, age 66, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Thad was born in Augusta to the late Alton W. Johnson and Ida Belle Phillips Remsen. In addition to his parents, Thad is preceded in death by his step-father, Guy Remsen; and brother, Richard Rodney Johnson.
Known as the "Cadillac Man" to his wife, Thad was a GM dealer for more than 30 years having owned, "Johnson in Thomson." In addition to spending time with his family and fellowshipping with his "buddies", Thad enjoyed playing golf and hunting. Thad proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era and he was of the Methodist faith. He was a loving husband, and devoted father.
In addition to his wife, Thad is survived by his two children, Megan Johnson of Charleston and Phillip Johnson of North Augusta; brother and sister, Alan Johnson (Robin) of Camak and Phyllis Johnson of Lincolnton.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 P.M. Friday at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road.
A graveside service will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Scruggs Cemetery in Norwood with Military Honors.
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, Georgia 30809
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/25/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019