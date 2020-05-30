William "Bill" Thomas Dickson
Martinez, GA—Mr. William Thomas "Bill" Dickson entered into rest Thursday, May 28, 2020. Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens, with Scott Bedgood officiating. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Joseph P. Dickson Sr. and his son Tommy Johnson. Surviving family members include his mother, Margaret Broshears Dickson of Martinez, GA; daughter, Rebecca Dickson Brannon (Lee) of Lexington, SC; sister, Linda Dickson Davis of Martinez, GA; brother, Joseph "Jody" Dickson, Jr. (Kim) of Evans, GA; granddaughter, Abigail Brannon of Lexington, SC. He retired from Savannah River Site and cherished his time as a local bar owner. Bill was an avid fan of the Clemson Tigers and Atlanta Braves. He also enjoyed watching westerns and listening to Elvis Presley. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Anderson, Bobby Russell, Larry Bell, Travis Newman, Randy Keinholz, Tom Boykin, Chris Brennan, Chad Grant, Kelly Lundy, Chuck Harris, Gary Humphrey, Billy Morris, and Jon Gravely. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 . Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
