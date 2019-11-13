|
|
William Thomas Edwards
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Doctors Hospital, Mr. William Thomas Edwards (Tommy Edwards, a.k.a. "Wild Thang"), 94, of McDowell Street, Augusta, loving husband of Maria Luz Edwards.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. in the Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Minister Chuck Courtenay officiating. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Mr. Edwards will lie in state at the Thomas Poteet & Son one hour before the service.
Tommy served in the Army Air Corps, working on B-17s and B-29s during World War II. He was an avid recreational pilot and owned several classic aircraft including a couple of Fairchilds that won numerous awards. He was an Officer in the Confederate Air Force.
Tommy was a General Agent for several Insurance Companies and was responsible for introducing and managing many agents during his long and successful career. He also developed commercial properties in Savannah and Augusta, GA.
Mr. Edwards, born December 2, 1924, was the son of the late Itie Edwards and Lamar Edwards. He is preceded in death by his brother Robin Edwards. He is survived by his daughter, Peggy Edwards Sitler, his step son, Ronald Carl Sullivan, his grandsons, John Thomas Sitler (Teresa) and Andrew Bronson Sullivan, and great grandchildren, Brady Sitler, Carson Sitler, Sam Sitler, and Molly Sitler.
He was a masterpiece of nature, a harlequin prankster. If you knew him, you know that the knowing wasn't long enough.
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday 11/14 & Friday 11/15
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019