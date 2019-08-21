|
Mr. William Victor Howard, Jr.
Beech Island, S,C,— Mr. William Victor Howard, Jr, 75, husband of Mrs. Shirley Sharpe Howard, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Mr. Howard was born in Charleston, S.C. to the late William Victor Howard, Sr. and Dorothy Killingsworth Howard. He was a United States Navy Veteran. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church, North Augusta, S.C. and their Pastor's Sunday School Class.
Surviving with his wife are children: William Victor Howard, III (Billie Jo), of Jackson, SC, Dallas James Howard (Irina), of Grovetown, Ga, John Louis Howard (Vanessa), of Martinez, Ga, and Van Buill, of North Augusta, SC; a brother, Barney Richard Howard (Carolyn), of Martinez, Ga; his 101 year old uncle, Woody Killingsworth (Wretta), of James Island, SC and his 96 year old aunt, Doris Killingsworth (the late Harry), of Folly Beach, SC; ten grandchildren: Victoria Howard (Charles Mullis), Austin Howard, Dillon Howard, Sheree' Howard, Claira Howard, Victoria Espinoza, Sophia Espinoza, Natalie Howard, Annarosa Howard and Lilly Howard and cousins: Brian, Sarah, Sally, and Brenda.
The family will greet friends on Friday beginning at 2 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home & Cremation Service followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3 o'clock in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Chris Brown and Dr. Larry Brown officiating. Honors will be presented by the United States Navy Honor guard following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Victory Baptist Church, Senior Servants, 620 Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.
