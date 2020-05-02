|
|
William Warren "Bill" Thompson
Augusta, GA—Mr. William Warren "Bill" Thompson, 88, entered into rest on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his residence.
Due to current restrictions associated with the COVID-19 virus, a graveside service will be live streamed on the Platt's Funeral Home Facebook page at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
The full obituary will appear in the Augusta Chronicle, on Monday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
