William Warren "Bill" Thompson


1932 - 2020
William Warren "Bill" Thompson Obituary
William Warren "Bill" Thompson
Augusta, GA—Mr. William Warren "Bill" Thompson, 88, entered into rest on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his residence.
Due to current restrictions associated with the COVID-19 virus, a graveside service will be live streamed on the Platt's Funeral Home Facebook page at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
The full obituary will appear in the Augusta Chronicle, on Monday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at; www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904, 706-733-3636.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2020
