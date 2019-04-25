|
|
William Leslie Watkins Jr. passed away at the age of 84 on April 23, 2019. He is survived by: his wife of 59 years, Lila Jackson Watkins, and son Jay and his wife Eva.
There will be no visitation, and burial will be private.
The family requests no flowers to be sent, please make donations to: to CSRA Parkinson Support Group ATTN: Kathleen Reynolds, Treasurer at 3740 Pebble Beach Dr. Martinez, GA, 30907; at P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN, 38148-0142; at 2607 Commons Blvd. Augusta, GA, 30909.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019