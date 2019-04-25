The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for William Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Watkins Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Watkins Jr. Obituary
William Leslie Watkins Jr. passed away at the age of 84 on April 23, 2019. He is survived by: his wife of 59 years, Lila Jackson Watkins, and son Jay and his wife Eva.

There will be no visitation, and burial will be private.

The family requests no flowers to be sent, please make donations to: to CSRA Parkinson Support Group ATTN: Kathleen Reynolds, Treasurer at 3740 Pebble Beach Dr. Martinez, GA, 30907; at P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN, 38148-0142; at 2607 Commons Blvd. Augusta, GA, 30909.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now