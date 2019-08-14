|
|
William Wayne Meyer
Hephzibah, Georgia—Mr. William W. Meyer, beloved husband of Joy Meyer, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Fleming Baptist Church, with the family receiving friends at the church from 10:00 until the time of service.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Platts Funeral Home 337 North Belair Road.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/15/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019