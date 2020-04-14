|
|
Mr. Willie A. Brown, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Willie Albert Brown Jr., 77, of Augusta, Georgia, transitioned Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Augusta University Healthcare System.
He leaves to cherish his legacy and fond memories; his children, Barbara (Artis) Outler of Hephzibah, GA, Rev. Ronald (Richardean) Brown Sr., of Greensboro, NC, and Rev. Vincent (Tanesha) Brown Sr., of Augusta, GA. Six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Rutha Mae Wright; brother, Lucious (Margie) Brown; sisters, Lula Cunningham, Rosella (Bobby) Williams, Margie (Charles) Gibbs, Anna Horton, Mary Nelson, and Gladys Smith. Two brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, there will be a private celebration of life. However, family and friends may still pay their final respects on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020