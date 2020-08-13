1/1
Willie B. Smith
Willie B. Smith
Hephzibah, GA.—Mr. Willie B. Smith, entered into rest Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his residence.
His memories will be cherished by his daughter, Latoya Smith (Kyle) Liggins; grandson, Casen Liggings; devoted friend and ex-wife Trudy Hall; sister, Ethel Smith, other relatives and and friends.
Memorial service will be10:00 am Friday, August 14th at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, words of comfort by Reverend Marcey King, with Military Honors. Masks are required to attend.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
