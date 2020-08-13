Willie B. Smith
Hephzibah, GA.—Mr. Willie B. Smith, entered into rest Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his residence.
His memories will be cherished by his daughter, Latoya Smith (Kyle) Liggins; grandson, Casen Liggings; devoted friend and ex-wife Trudy Hall; sister, Ethel Smith, other relatives and and friends.
Memorial service will be10:00 am Friday, August 14th at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, words of comfort by Reverend Marcey King, with Military Honors. Masks are required to attend.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits