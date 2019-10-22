Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brightharp & Sons
250 Coral Street
Edgefield , SC 29824
803-637-4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Barnes Obituary
Mr. Willie Barnes
Edgefield, SC—Mr. Willie Barnes, of W.A. Reel Drive, entered into rest October 18, 2019 at The Ridge. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of which the Rev. Oscar W. Brown, pastor and the Rev. Dr. Jasper Lloyd, Sr., eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 pm. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Barnes a native of Edgefield County was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include three brothers, George (Essie) Barnes, Horace (Clara) Barnes and Nathaniel (Marilyn) Barnes; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may visit the residence of his niece, Debra Johnson, 217 Slade Road, Edgefield, SC or after 1 pm today at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now