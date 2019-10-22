|
|
Mr. Willie Barnes
Edgefield, SC—Mr. Willie Barnes, of W.A. Reel Drive, entered into rest October 18, 2019 at The Ridge. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of which the Rev. Oscar W. Brown, pastor and the Rev. Dr. Jasper Lloyd, Sr., eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 pm. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Barnes a native of Edgefield County was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include three brothers, George (Essie) Barnes, Horace (Clara) Barnes and Nathaniel (Marilyn) Barnes; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may visit the residence of his niece, Debra Johnson, 217 Slade Road, Edgefield, SC or after 1 pm today at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/23/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019