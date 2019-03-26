|
Mr. Willie Bigham entered into rest on Friday, March 22, 2019.Memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Williams Memorial Chapel. Survivors includes; sisters, Yvonne Bigham, Vernice B. Myles, Regina Bigham; uncle, Robert( Ann) Kirkland; aunts, Betty(Robert) Washington, Eunice Brown; devoted nephews, Michael Bigham, James( Jennifer) Wright Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019