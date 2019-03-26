Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
Willie Bigham
Mr. Willie Bigham entered into rest on Friday, March 22, 2019.Memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Williams Memorial Chapel. Survivors includes; sisters, Yvonne Bigham, Vernice B. Myles, Regina Bigham; uncle, Robert( Ann) Kirkland; aunts, Betty(Robert) Washington, Eunice Brown; devoted nephews, Michael Bigham, James( Jennifer) Wright Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019
