Phinazee & Son Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
(706) 554-5500
Waynesboro, GA—Deacon Willie C. Carter, better known as "Big Sexy" to his wife, Agnes Carter, age 85, entered into eternal rest on May 20, 2020. Graveside Services will be held Monday, May 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Roberson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 985 GA Hwy 24 West, Waynesboro, GA. Visitation was held Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA. His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Monday, May 25, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 25, 2020
