Willie C. Dominguez
Grovetown, GA—Memorial Services for Mr. Willie C. Dominguez, 66, who entered into rest August 16, 2019, will be conducted Saturday at 12 noon from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Mark Van Alstine officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service. A private interment will take place at Westover Memorial Park.
Mr. Dominguez was a native of Augusta, GA, a former resident of North Augusta, SC, having made Grovetown his home for the past ten years. He was retired from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1579, having worked as an Electrician for over 40 years. Mr. Dominguez was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs. He will be fondly remembered for his love of family and the joy he had in spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Dominguez had a heart of compassion and never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his father Willie Dominguez.
Survivors include a son, Ryan Dominguez, North Augusta, SC; a daughter, Amber (Ryan) McDaniel, Batesburg-Leesville, SC; his mother, Pauline Dominguez, Augusta, GA; a brother, David (Kim) Dominguez, North Augusta, SC; three sisters, Ruth (Mike) Vandiver, Martinez, GA, Jane Ingram, Augusta, GA, Theresa (Brian) Giles, Harlem, GA; two grandchildren, Jesse McDaniel, Lyla McDaniel; several nieces and nephews; and embraced by his love, Karen Gantt, Grovetown, GA.
Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation, www.liverfoundation.org
