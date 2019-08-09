|
|
Willie Cecil Bain
Higdon, AL—Willie Cecil Bain age 75 of Higdon died Friday, August 9. Funeral services are Sunday at 1 pm ct at Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Bro. Tony Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Coffee Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1 to 8 pm Saturday and 11 am until service time on Sunday.
Survivors include first wife, Carol Whitley Sharpton, daughters, Donna Rogers, Pam Early(Gerald), Paula Gass(Wesley), Amy Tims(Dennis), sons, Michael Bain(Tammy), Marty Bain(Miranda), sisters, Carolyn Wyatt(Jay), Sandra Bain, brothers, James Bain(Jonnie Allen), David Bain(Angie), friend, Candy Whitehead, 22 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Bain was a 1961 graduate of Pisgah High School. He owned and operated Bain's Army Surplus and Video Rental in Augusta, GA before moving back to Alabama. He was a carpenter with the Millwrights Union local 1554, and he enjoyed fishing, coin collecting and flea marketing. He was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Paul "Bill" and Allice Bain, Dollie and Ochel Stone, grandparents, Bob and Cornelia "Nellie" Bryant Bain, Jim and Margie Whisenant Gray, sister, Rita Keller and brother, Larry Bain.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 10, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019