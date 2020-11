Mr. Willie D. Pierce, Jr.Augusta, GA—Mr. Willie D. Pierce, Jr., 66, of Augusta, GA, took his eternal rest and gained his wings, Monday, November 23, 2020. He will be missed by his loving family and friends. He will be honored and celebrated with a viewing on Friday, November 27, 2020, 3-6pm and a visitation/memorial service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, 2-4pm at Martin Taylor Funeral Home 911 Appling Harlem Rd., Harlem, GA 30814 (706) 556-0506.Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - November 27, 2020