Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIE LOCKHART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIE E. LOCKHART


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILLIE E. LOCKHART Obituary
Mr. Willie E. Lockhart passed on Monday, June 10th at University Hospital with family by his side. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Sat. June 15th at Phillip Grove Baptist Church in Waynes boro, GA with Rev. Elliott R. Bing officiating; burial in the old church cemetery on Herndon Rd.He will lay in repose from 11:00 a.m. until hour of service. He was a man of honor, a former Marine Corps Veteran with several medals of honor and service; also a Deacon on the Trustee Board with Phillip Grove Baptist Church, husband, father and grand-father. He leaves a loving wife, Thelma G. Lockhart, children, Willie (Linda) Lockhart, Tyrone Lockhart, Nicholas Mack, Kathy (Samuel) Herrington, Tynesha L. Lockhart; four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren to cherish his memories.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.