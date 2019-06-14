|
Mr. Willie E. Lockhart passed on Monday, June 10th at University Hospital with family by his side. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Sat. June 15th at Phillip Grove Baptist Church in Waynes boro, GA with Rev. Elliott R. Bing officiating; burial in the old church cemetery on Herndon Rd.He will lay in repose from 11:00 a.m. until hour of service. He was a man of honor, a former Marine Corps Veteran with several medals of honor and service; also a Deacon on the Trustee Board with Phillip Grove Baptist Church, husband, father and grand-father. He leaves a loving wife, Thelma G. Lockhart, children, Willie (Linda) Lockhart, Tyrone Lockhart, Nicholas Mack, Kathy (Samuel) Herrington, Tynesha L. Lockhart; four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren to cherish his memories.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 14, 2019