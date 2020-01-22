Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Willie Epps Jr. Obituary
Willie Epps Jr.
Hephzibah, GA—Ret. SFC Willie Epps Jr. entered into rest on January 15, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Jenkins Memorial A.M.E. Church with Rev. Timothy Green officiating. Entombment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park with full military honors. Survivors are his wife, Jenjit Epp; children, Willie Epps III, Barbara (Larry) Carter, Robert Lee Epps, Richard Henry Epps, Eugene Epps, Jennet (Derick) Jackson, Linda (Joshua) Benson; twenty six grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; siblings. Vivian Hatcher, Josephine Daniel, Bernice Albrow; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/23/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020
