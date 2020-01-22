|
Willie Epps Jr.
Hephzibah, GA—Ret. SFC Willie Epps Jr. entered into rest on January 15, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Jenkins Memorial A.M.E. Church with Rev. Timothy Green officiating. Entombment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park with full military honors. Survivors are his wife, Jenjit Epp; children, Willie Epps III, Barbara (Larry) Carter, Robert Lee Epps, Richard Henry Epps, Eugene Epps, Jennet (Derick) Jackson, Linda (Joshua) Benson; twenty six grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; siblings. Vivian Hatcher, Josephine Daniel, Bernice Albrow; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
