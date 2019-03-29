|
|
Mrs. Willie E. McGruder of 1430 Lee Beard Way entered into rest Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Beulah Grove Baptist Church, 1434 Poplar Street, Reverend Dr. Sam Davis, pastor. Interment will be in Walker Memorial Park. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Funeral procession will leave from the mortuary.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901. (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019