Willie Garnett
Augusta, GA—Mr. Willie Joe "Bob" Garnett entered into rest on August 16, 2020. Graveside will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. He was retired from Augusta Chemical and was a member of First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Survivors are his sister, Geneva (Rev. Lindsey) Conley; nephews, David (Patricia) Conley and Phillip (Mandy) Conley; and other relatives. Mr. Garnett may be viewed at the funeral home on Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. Those attending are asked to adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Blvd., Augusta, GA
