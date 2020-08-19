1/1
Willie Garnett
Willie Garnett
Augusta, GA—Mr. Willie Joe "Bob" Garnett entered into rest on August 16, 2020. Graveside will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. He was retired from Augusta Chemical and was a member of First Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Survivors are his sister, Geneva (Rev. Lindsey) Conley; nephews, David (Patricia) Conley and Phillip (Mandy) Conley; and other relatives. Mr. Garnett may be viewed at the funeral home on Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. Those attending are asked to adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Blvd., Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
August 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Mrs. Mable Johnson~Walnut Grove Baptist Church
Johnson
Acquaintance
