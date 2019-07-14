Home

Willie Golphin Jr. Obituary
Mr. Willie Golphin Jr. entered into rest on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Pastor Sarah Williams officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Hephzibah. Survivors are his daughters, Candice Golphin, Wakia Verdree; sister, Stephanie Sampson; granddaughter, Yalani Verdree; devoted nephew, Braxton Brown; devoted niece, Dahha Sampson; and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 14, 2019
