Mr. Willie H. Lee, Sr.
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Willie H. Lee, Sr., entered into rest September 15, 2020 at NHC North Augusta. Graveside services will be held 1 pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at Mealing Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joseph Harris officiating. Mask ans social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Lee, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Mealing Grove Baptist Church where he served on the deacon and male chorus ministries.
Survivors include his wife, Minister Beatrice Schultz Lee; his children, Paula Maria (Willie) Allen ,Minister Curtis Don (Jessie) Wheeler, Joel Hosea (Tabatha) Wheeler, Willie Howard (Cherry) Lee, Jr., James Ricky (Jackie) Rivers and Debbie (George) Williams; a brother, Grady Lee; 27 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held at the funeral home Thursday from 1-6 pm .
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
The Augusta Chronicle - September 16, 2020