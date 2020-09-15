1/
Willie H. Lee Sr.
Mr. Willie H. Lee, Sr.
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Willie H. Lee, Sr., entered into rest September 15, 2020 at NHC North Augusta. Graveside services will be held 1 pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at Mealing Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joseph Harris officiating. Mask ans social distancing will be observed.
Mr. Lee, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Mealing Grove Baptist Church where he served on the deacon and male chorus ministries.
Survivors include his wife, Minister Beatrice Schultz Lee; his children, Paula Maria (Willie) Allen ,Minister Curtis Don (Jessie) Wheeler, Joel Hosea (Tabatha) Wheeler, Willie Howard (Cherry) Lee, Jr., James Ricky (Jackie) Rivers and Debbie (George) Williams; a brother, Grady Lee; 27 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held at the funeral home Thursday from 1-6 pm .
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026. www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
The Augusta Chronicle - September 16, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
